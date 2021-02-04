Woman gets probation for giving false name to Charleston police

CHARLESTON — Counseling was ordered for a woman who gave police a false name as she tried to avoid being arrested for stealing from a Charleston store.
Detrick M. Booker, 44, whose address on record is in Charleston but most recently listed as “homeless,” pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing justice and retail theft.
She was placed on probation for two years as her sentence for both offenses.
Booker was accused of lying about her identity after police located her while investigating a shoplifting incident at the Charleston Walmart on Feb. 28, according to case records.
2 more arrests in Mattoon mob action case that escalated from tossed gnomes to gunfire, police seeking another suspect
The obstructing justice charge was a felony offense for which Booker could have received a prison sentence of up to six years. That’s twice the usual maximum for the offense, and Booker was eligible for that because of an earlier obstructing justice conviction.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick imposed the sentence, which followed the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.