 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman gets probation for having methamphetamine in Charleston
0 comments
top story

Woman gets probation for having methamphetamine in Charleston

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to probation when she admitting having methamphetamine found during a traffic stop in Charleston.

Molly E. Reeks, 30, of Tinley Park, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge.

Mattoon woman admits to methamphetamine possession

Case records indicate that police found the drug in Reeks’ vehicle after she was stopped for a traffic violation on Dec. 1.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Reeks to two years of probation.

The judge imposed the sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News