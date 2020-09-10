Woman gets probation for having methamphetamine in Charleston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to probation when she admitting having methamphetamine found during a traffic stop in Charleston.

Molly E. Reeks, 30, of Tinley Park, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge.

Case records indicate that police found the drug in Reeks’ vehicle after she was stopped for a traffic violation on Dec. 1.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Reeks to two years of probation.

The judge imposed the sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

