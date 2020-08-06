Woman placed in Coles County drug court for methamphetamine possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A woman could avoid prison time for a methamphetamine possession offense if she successfully completes Coles County’s drug court program.

Amanda D. Harrington, 33, for whom records list a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Harrington and a man were arrested on March 20 after a police officer responded to a report of people asleep in a car parked in a street in Charleston, according to case records. Methamphetamine was found in the search that followed, they say.

With the agreement reached in Harrington’s case, her sentencing was delayed and the drug court requirement was added to her bond conditions.

Drug court includes frequent court appearances, supervision, treatment and other requirements to try to end drug abuse. It can lead to dismissal of charges if completed successfully.

If Harrington isn’t successful in drug court, she’ll face sentencing for the offense. Because of prior convictions, a prison sentence of six to 30 years would be required.

Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted the agreement in the case, which Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.