ROBINSON — Angela Newcomb, 58, of Robinson has pleaded not guilty to charges of concealment of homicidal death and obstruction of justice regarding the killing of a Lerna man.

Newcomb entered this plea during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Crawford County Circuit Court on her alleged involvement in the Ryan Waggoner murder case. She sat with her attorney, Jim Lane, in front of Judge Chris Weber and waived her right to have evidence against her presented at this hearing.

Waggoner, 55, of rural Lerna in Cumberland County was reported missing on June 9. Newcomb was arrested on June 29 for concealment of homicidal death and obstruction of justice, following a raid by Illinois State Police at her North Lincoln address. Her next court date is a pre-trial conference on Aug. 23.

Newcomb was released on $10,000 cash bond on June 30, the same day her son, Lance Newcomb, 24, of Robinson was brought to the Crawford County jail on a charge of concealment of homicidal death in the same case.

Lance Newcomb was later taken to the Cumberland County jail and charged with first degree murder after the remains of Waggoner were identified on July 6. The remains were found in southwestern Crawford County, near the Embarras River.

Cumberland County State’s Attorney Bryan Robbins subsequently added a charge of homicide concealment in this case against Lance Newcomb, who is in the custody of the Cumberland jail with his bond set at a level at which he would need to post $200,000 to be release.

The Crawford County State’s Attorney’s Office has reported that it will take no additional action on its concealment charge against Lance Newcomb due to same charge being filed in Cumberland County.

Another suspect in the case, Hiley Schulte, 52, of Oblong, is charged with concealment of homicidal death in Crawford County. Schulte was arrested June 27 and released a day later after paying the $10,000 cash bond. Her next court appearance is also set for Aug. 23.

