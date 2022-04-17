Woman recovering after suspected heroin overdose at Charleston hotel

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — A 36-year-old woman is recovering after a suspected heroin overdose Easter morning at the Days Inn, reported the Charleston Police Department.

Police officers and Charleston Fire Department ambulance personnel were dispatched at 8 a.m. Sunday to the hotel, 810 W. Lincoln Ave., in response to a call about the reported overdose.

Sgt. Tony West with the Charleston Police Department said the woman was revived and then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“She’s out at the hospital recovering there and it looks like she is going to be fine,” West said.

Police officers have not made any arrests in connection with the suspected heroin overdose at this stage and are continuing to investigate this incident, West said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

