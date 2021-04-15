Woman sentenced to federal prison for Coles County drug deal

Cellphone searches also indicated a series of contacts between Brown and the others to arrange methamphetamine purchases, the records say.

The suspect who’s now serving prison time is Lisa M. Milligan, 50, of Charleston.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She pleaded guilty in November to a methamphetamine possession charge and received a 4 1/2-year prison term. The charge was reduced from an offense that would have required at least six years in prison.

The other suspect, John B. Espeland, 42, of Urbana, is scheduled for a pretrial court hearing on May 6.

Brown was first charged in Coles County court but that case was dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.

The cases' records say the investigation began when officers with the Mattoon-based East Central Illinois Task Force drug investigation unit received information about Brown's plans to go to Ashmore for the sale.

Task force officers and Coles County sheriff's deputies located and stopped Brown's vehicle near Ashmore, according to the records.