 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman sentenced to federal prison for Coles County drug deal
0 comments
alert top story

Woman sentenced to federal prison for Coles County drug deal

{{featured_button_text}}

An internal report on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol does not paint the Capitol Police in a good light, saying officers were unprepared for the attack.The Associated Press obtained the report which says officials disagreed on whether to send in the National Guard to help the understaffed Capitol Police.Besides focusing on the failure of equipment and training the report says there were no established policies for the unit specifically designed to prevent Congress from being disrupted by protesters or other civil unrest.Congress has been pressuring the department to publicly release the report but it's so far refused to do so. 

URBANA — A Champaign County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for her role in delivering methamphetamine to two other people in Coles County.

Angela Faith Brown, 42, of Philo, was accused of meeting two people in Ashmore on June 23, 2019, to conduct the drug transaction.

The others were also arrested in connection with the drug sale and charged in Coles County Circuit Court.

One of those suspects has since pleaded guilty and received prison time while the case against the other suspect is still pending.

Coles County jury acquits man of beating other who fondled self near children

Brown pleaded guilty in November to a charge in a federal indictment that accused her of having at least 1 3/4 ounces of methamphetamine planned for sale at the time of her arrest.

Records in the suspects’ cases say police found nearly 6 ounces of the drug in her possession following a traffic stop that took place just before her scheduled meeting with the other suspects.

Cellphone searches also indicated a series of contacts between Brown and the others to arrange methamphetamine purchases, the records say.

Talks continue about changing Douglas Hall name

The suspect who’s now serving prison time is Lisa M. Milligan, 50, of Charleston.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She pleaded guilty in November to a methamphetamine possession charge and received a 4 1/2-year prison term. The charge was reduced from an offense that would have required at least six years in prison.

The other suspect, John B. Espeland, 42, of Urbana, is scheduled for a pretrial court hearing on May 6.

Mattoon man admits to murder conspiracy over 'bad drug deal'

Brown was first charged in Coles County court but that case was dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.

The cases' records say the investigation began when officers with the Mattoon-based East Central Illinois Task Force drug investigation unit received information about Brown's plans to go to Ashmore for the sale.

Task force officers and Coles County sheriff's deputies located and stopped Brown's vehicle near Ashmore, according to the records.

Demolition of former school building in Charleston on hold without funding help

The Charleston Police Department’s K-9 unit was used to search the vehicle, and the dog alerted and led to the discovery of the methamphetamine, the records say.

Brown then told officers she was en route to Ashmore to meet a man and a woman, later identified as Espeland and Milligan, to conduct the sale, according to the records.

They said Espeland and Milligan were located in a vehicle parked outside the Ashmore residence that Brown said was their planned meeting location. They had about $5,000 in cash in their possession, according to the records.

The records say Espeland refused to answer police questions. However, they say Milligan told officers she arranged the purchases for Espeland and her cellphone records showed messages making those arrangements.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derek Chauvin will not testify at his murder trial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News