Woman sentenced to prison for cellphone theft in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to prison when she admitted trying to keep a man’s cellphone after he lent it to her to use.

The criminal record for Kylee K. Bowman, 21, whose address on record is in Paris, made the theft charge to which she pleaded guilty a felony offense.

Case records indicate that a man agreed to let Bowman use his phone while they were at the McDonald’s restaurant in Charleston on Sept. 21, 2019. She ran out of the restaurant without returning the phone, the records say.

With the agreement in her case, Bowman received a three-year prison term that will run at the same time as a sentence she’s serving for an Edgar County burglary conviction.

Prison time wasn’t required for the conviction, but Bowman was eligible for a sentence of up 10 years, twice the usual maximum, because of her prior convictions.