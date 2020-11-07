 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman sentenced to prison for violating probation from Mattoon robbery conviction
0 comments

Woman sentenced to prison for violating probation from Mattoon robbery conviction

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A woman admitted violating terms of the probation sentence she received for a robbery conviction and was resentenced to prison time.

Brooke A. Rieck, 26, for whom court records show an address in Fisher, formerly of Charleston, was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in attacking and robbing a woman in Mattoon on Jan. 15.

Rieck, Brooke

Rieck

Rieck admitted to violations of the probation sentence she received in April. The violations included a newly filed case in which she was charged with stealing a car in September.

Watch now: Renovation planning going along with effort to name Eastern Illinois University student art gallery

A charge of possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with that incident was dismissed. Rieck was accused of borrowing a car from a Champaign County woman but not returning it and was arrested in Coles County.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Rieck, accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

Two men were also charged in connection with the robbery and both were also sentenced to prison.

'Widespread' COVID-19 cases is Coles County linked to social gatherings, official says

Last month, Anthony A. Harrison, 35, with addresses on record in Charleston and Oakland, received a four-year prison sentence for the aggravated battery charge to which he pleaded guilty.

Harrison didn’t appear for his sentencing hearing but has since been arrested and also now faces newly filed charges of forgery, property damage and domestic battery.

The other suspect, Troy A. Kirk, 29, of Kankakee, pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in August and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Records in the robbery case say the woman told police that the three suspects were involved in the confrontation and at least two of them, including Harrison, beat her. Cash, drugs and a book bag were stolen from her, the records also say.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News