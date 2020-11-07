Woman sentenced to prison for violating probation from Mattoon robbery conviction

Two men were also charged in connection with the robbery and both were also sentenced to prison.

Last month, Anthony A. Harrison, 35, with addresses on record in Charleston and Oakland, received a four-year prison sentence for the aggravated battery charge to which he pleaded guilty.

Harrison didn’t appear for his sentencing hearing but has since been arrested and also now faces newly filed charges of forgery, property damage and domestic battery.

The other suspect, Troy A. Kirk, 29, of Kankakee, pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in August and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Records in the robbery case say the woman told police that the three suspects were involved in the confrontation and at least two of them, including Harrison, beat her. Cash, drugs and a book bag were stolen from her, the records also say.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.