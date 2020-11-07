Woman sentenced to prison for violating probation from Mattoon robbery conviction

CHARLESTON — A woman admitted violating terms of the probation sentence she received for a robbery conviction and was resentenced to prison time.
Brooke A. Rieck, 26, for whom court records show an address in Fisher, formerly of Charleston, was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in attacking and robbing a woman in Mattoon on Jan. 15.
A charge of possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with that incident was dismissed. Rieck was accused of borrowing a car from a Champaign County woman but not returning it and was arrested in Coles County.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Rieck, accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.
Two men were also charged in connection with the robbery and both were also sentenced to prison.
Last month, Anthony A. Harrison, 35, with addresses on record in Charleston and Oakland, received a four-year prison sentence for the aggravated battery charge to which he pleaded guilty.
Harrison didn’t appear for his sentencing hearing but has since been arrested and also now faces newly filed charges of forgery, property damage and domestic battery.
The other suspect, Troy A. Kirk, 29, of Kankakee, pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in August and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Records in the robbery case say the woman told police that the three suspects were involved in the confrontation and at least two of them, including Harrison, beat her. Cash, drugs and a book bag were stolen from her, the records also say.