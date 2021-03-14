 Skip to main content
Woman sentenced to probation for having meth in Mattoon
CHARLESTON — An Edgar County woman could avoid a record of a conviction for having methamphetamine in Mattoon.

Jamie Lee Childers, 32, of Paris, pleaded guilty to a charge accusing her of having the drug on July 9.

Her two-year probation sentence was the type known as first offender, which can result in no conviction record if completed successfully.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

