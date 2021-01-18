Woman stabbed during fight in Mattoon

Detective Sgt. John Hedges said officers were dispatched at 1:17 p.m. to the 1600 block of Champaign Avenue in reference to a possible stabbing there. He said the arriving officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries. Hedges said this woman subsequently declined treatment by an ambulance crew and indicated that she would take herself to the hospital later.

Hedges said the woman told officers that she and her boyfriend had gotten into argument with their male roommates over money and that this had resulted in a physical altercation in which she was stabbed. Hedges said the roommate was already gone when police arrived at the scene and that he is being sought for questioning, adding that this man is not believed to be a threat to anyone else.