ROBINSON — A Robinson woman accused of concealment of a homicidal death and obstruction of justice regarding the death of a rural Lerna man was in Crawford County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference Wednesday.

Angela Newcomb, 58, faces charges in connection with the case of Ryan Waggoner, who was last seen June 2 at his home in Lerna. His body was later discovered near the Embarras River in southwest Crawford County. She has pleaded not guilty.

Newcomb sat in court with her attorney, Jim Lane, as he asked the court to suppress evidence, including a video statement. Lane told Crawford County Circuit Judge Chris Weber he had received a packet of new evidence Wednesday morning and will need time to look at it.

Crawford County State’s Attorney Cole Shaner countered that he had a hard drive full of evidence. Following Shaner’s comment, Lane withdrew his motion.

Newcomb was arrested June 28 following a raid on her North Lincoln Street home by Illinois State Police. She was released on bond on June 30. Her next pre-trial hearing is set for Oct. 25.

Newcomb’s son, Lance Newcomb, is in the Cumberland County jail, charged in that county with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in the same case. The charges allege that he shot Waggoner at his rural Lerna home and transported the body to Crawford County.

Lance Newcomb, 24, lived in Lerna with Waggoner, who Illinois State Police investigators have said was a father figure in his life. He pleaded not guilty during his preliminary hearing on Aug. 21 in Cumberland County Circuit Court. He has a status hearing set for Sept. 11.

Hiley Schulte, 52, of Robinson also was arrested in connection to this case on a Crawford County charge of concealment of a homicidal death. Schulte, also free on bond, has not entered a plea as she awaits her Sept. 18 preliminary hearing. Her attorney is Lou Viverito.

