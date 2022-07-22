Cumberland County 4-H Fair settles into its new home

TOLEDO — The Cumberland County 4-H Fair is settling into its new home after having been on the road to other counties for several years.

The 4-H Fair will continue through Tuesday at the Cumberland County Extension Education Center, 205 S. New York St., a facility made possible through a community fundraising campaign. A dedication ceremony is planned before the start of the livestock auction at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Jarin Maxey, 19, of Greenup was among those who helped to kickstart campaign at the 2021 Cumberland 4-H Fair, held in Jasper County, when he announced he would donate the auction proceeds from his hog towards a new 4-H livestock facility in his home county.

"It feels really good to bring this home to Cumberland County," Maxey said. He noted that he had last exhibited at the 4-H Fair in Cumberland County age 8, his first year in this program.

His mom, Melissa Maxey, said the Cumberland County Fairgrounds along the Embarras River in Greenup is prone to flooding, which had resulted in the local 4-H Fair being held in Coles and Jasper counties in recent years.

Larry Stults, secretary/treasurer of the Cumberland County Extension Education Building Association, said the campaign also got rolling at the 2021 auction with a $5,000 anonymous donation as seed money.

Stults said the Building Association learned during that timeframe that the Open Door Baptist Church at 205 S. New York St. was interested in selling this lot and the church building there. He said Open Door had purchased this lot several years before from the association, which owns property along South New York.

The Building Association ended up buying back the lot last fall as its fundraising progressed, Stults said. He noted that their inaugural dinner and silent auction last fall raised $110,000 and they have filled up a banner full of donor names.

Donna Whitaker, secretary/trustee for Open Door, said leaving the church building that it built 20-25 years ago on South New York has been bittersweet but they are glad to see it put to good use.

"I think it will be a great asset for Toledo and Cumberland County," Whitaker said of the 4-H center. Open Door moved this spring to a 135-year-old former Baptist church building at 206 S. Meridian St. that it has renovated.

Stults said the South New York's building's auditorium has become a "great room" for events such as the 4-H general project show, while its fellowship area and kitchen now serves as a "flex room" for meals and other activities. He said a new livestock exhibition building, with concrete floors and steel locking gates for the pens, has been constructed next door, along with a horse show ring.

"It was just a wonderful experience watching all the families work together," Stults said of the volunteers assembling the pens.

Building Association President Vivian Hallett, part of a multi-generation 4-H family, said she is excited about the new facility's potential for hosting 4-H and other community events.

The 4-H'ers at Wednesday's general projects show at the center included Molly Moran, 12, and Kendall Jackson, 11, both of Neoga. Kendall, a new 4-H'er, said she had fun exhibiting her photography project and was looking forward to helping Molly with her sheep at the fair. Kendall said she was excited about seeing all her friends at the fair closer to home.

Taylor Huddlestun, 16, of Toledo, who is vice president of the Cumberland County 4-H Federation, took part in the general projects show and was preparing for the swine show at the new center.

"I love it. It's great to have something to ourselves," Taylor said, adding this facility would not have been possible without the "community having our back." She said the fundraising will continue with the 4-H Federation selling pork chop burger meals during the auction.

In addition, the Toledo Volunteers' Pup Stand on the courthouse square will sell corndogs and other concessions from 4-7 p.m. Monday as a fundraiser.

Stults said the Building Association has raised nearly $600,000 towards its $1 million campaign goal, noting they have collected $35,000 so far from the Gator utility vehicle raffle that will be drawn Tuesday night. He said they have completed the project's first phase, which also include camper hookups, and are now working on the second phase, which includes a concession and restroom addition.