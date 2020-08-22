Cumberland County reports new COVID cases

TOLEDO — The Cumberland County Health Department on Saturday reported 29 new cases of COVID since Tuesday.
There have now been 108 cases. Fifty-nine have recovered, 46 are in isolation and three have died, the department said.
The newest cases are two males under 10, two males 11-19, six males in their 20s, four males in their 40s, two males in their 60s, two females aged 0-10, one female aged 11-19, four females in their 20s, four females in their 40s, one female in her 50s, and one female in her 80s, the department said.
Update August 22, 2020 The Cumberland County Health Department (CCHD) has been notified of twenty nine (29) additional...Posted by Cumberland County Health Department, Illinois on Saturday, August 22, 2020
