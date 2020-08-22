Cumberland County reports new COVID cases

There have now been 108 cases. Fifty-nine have recovered, 46 are in isolation and three have died, the department said.

The newest cases are two males under 10, two males 11-19, six males in their 20s, four males in their 40s, two males in their 60s, two females aged 0-10, one female aged 11-19, four females in their 20s, four females in their 40s, one female in her 50s, and one female in her 80s, the department said.