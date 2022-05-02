Cunningham Park playground construction starts in Mattoon

MATTOON — The south end of Cunningham Park on Monday looked like a family's living room floor at Christmas Eve, with colorful components spread out waiting to be assembled for children's play.

In the case of the park, those components were the support poles, platforms, railings, ladders, slides, steps and other parts that will form the new playground there. Custom Playgrounds contractors carried out their assembly work with the help of volunteers from Mattoon High School and the Mattoon Kiwanis Club, which raised more than $50,000 to purchase this playground equipment.

Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Karl Rabe said the components felt like someone had ordered a "size it up" for a children's playset, but the same principles of following detailed instructions applied.

"This is right up our alley in terms of building stuff," Rabe said. He added that the construction trades students regularly work on houses, but not usually playgrounds. "It's a unique opportunity."

Students Quincy Hamilton, Michael Reynolds, Fabian Waggle, Michael Waggle, and Dylan Waterman worked Monday at the playground site along the north side of Champaign Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets.

Michael Waggle, who has also been constructing a new bench at the school with fellow student Alex Rowe, said he is honored to know that many families in years to come will use the playground that the students helped build.

"I told those kids, 'You can be proud,'" said Kiwanis member Brian Daniell.

The Kiwanis Club has allotted two days for contractors and volunteers to assemble the playground but may see much of the work be done by the end of Monday. He said city parks crews will then install mulch and do other preparatory work to ready the playground for public use.

Daniell said he is pleased with the city's chosen playground location in the middle of the park's south end. Daniell said the city chose this site because it is shaded by tall trees and has room in three directions for any future improvements.

Champaign Avenue resident David Myers has spoken at Mattoon City Council meetings about his fear that the playground will be too close to the road for the safety of children playing there. Mayor Rick Hall has said the city appreciates Myers' concerns but feels that there is plenty of space between the road and playground for safety.

The park's history dates back to land developers John Allison, James Cunningham and John Cunningham deeding the site to the city when Mattoon was founded in 1855. The full name of this site, which is the city's oldest park, is Allison-Cunningham Park. Although the park was a community focal point decades ago, its amenities had mainly consisted of a worn playground and basketball court.

After the playground is completed, Daniell said Kiwanis plans to hold a dedication ceremony. He said they also will continue offering inscribed memorial bricks as a fundraiser for park improvements there. He said playground project fundraising began in 2019, but the equipment installation was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniell said he is glad to see the project finally reach fruition.

"It's a beautiful day for a playground installation," Daniell said.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.