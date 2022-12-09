Dahnke Family Farms in Martinsville home to 10 reindeer

MARTINSVILLE — Santa Claus is not scheduled to take flight for about two more weeks, but Building Blocks Learning Center students have gotten a preview of the types of reindeer that might be pulling his sleigh.

A group of 27 students from this Mattoon daycare center, 18 of their family members, and three teachers took a field trip Wednesday afternoon to Dahnke Family Farms, a Christmas tree farm in Martinsville that is home to 10 reindeer of different shapes and sizes.

"They had a blast. The reindeer were super sweet. The kids got to pet them," said teacher Melissa Caywood. She said her ages 4-5 class and the age 3 class also got to touch antlers and learn about reindeer velvet during Flight School, and to see reindeer walking about in an adjacent corral.

Co-owner Yvonne Dahnke said the pumpkin patch and Christmas tree farm that she and her husband, Doug, operate along U.S. 40 on the east side of Martinsville has been in business for 39 years but did not acquire its first reindeer until four years ago.

"Doug had always wanted to have animals on the farm and reindeer seemed like the natural thing to bring to the tree farm," Dahnke said. They subsequently acquired reindeer Leroy, Rosie and Moose from Pennsylvania.

Dahnke said she and her husband both grew up on family farms and have been involved with 4-H programs in Clark County, so they had a lot of prior experience raising animals to bring to operating their new reindeer ranch.

Still, Dahnke said they have been pleasantly surprised by how smooth their work with the reindeer has gone overall. She said reindeer are accustomed to being around humans because they have been domesticated for centuries. Information signs on the corral's fence note that the Sámi people of northern Scandinavia and Russia have used reindeer as draft animals, as well as a source of food and clothing.

Reindeer hair is hollow like a straw and traps warm air inside. Their coats are soft, dense, warm and waterproof. Each reindeer can pull up to twice its own weight and their broad hooves are designed for walking on snow. Dahnke said these attributes led to reindeer being pack animals during the late 1890s Klondike gold rush.

"I feel like they are easier to train, for one. I feel like they are easier to lead," Dahnke said.

The couple's initial experience went well enough that they have since added seven reindeer to their farm from Minnesota, New York and elsewhere. Dahnke said their children and grandchildren have provided name suggestions. For example, Rollie, the farm's big original bull, has been joined by fellow bull Houston and steer Rollie. The farm also has a Pinto two-color reindeer named Leena.

Some of the reindeer go on field trips of their own for special events, such as Rosie making an appearance on Dec. 2 at the annual Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas event. There, community members lined up to see her at the K.C. Summers dealership.

On the farm, the reindeer are part of a holiday season operation that also includes a gift shop, a Barn Lot Fun playground, a Red Nose Express children's train ride and other activities. The reindeer have become the stars of this show, as seen in the new Dahnke Family Farms logo, while they greet visitors at the Flight School and ranch.

"They are sweet. They love people. They just come right up to the fence," Dahnke said.

