Dedication for EIU's Powell-Norton Hall set for Friday

CHARLESTON — After the decade-long debate surrounding the renaming of Douglas Hall, Eastern Illinois University is marking the building's new name, Powell-Norton Hall, with a dedication Friday.

The 3 p.m. event will be open to public and will be held in front of the residence hall.

Invitations were sent to Eastern trustees, members of the president's council, members of the naming committee who recommended the name change, residents of the residence hall and the family of the two women the building is named after, Zella Powell and Ona Norton.

Powell was the university's first back graduate in 1910 and Norton was heavily involved with the Black student community at Eastern, also providing housing to Black students who could not find it otherwise.

During the dedication there will be multiple speakers to talk on the new name, including the two granddaughters of Powell.

Ken Wetstein, Eastern's vice president for university advancement, said he welcomes what will come with honoring the women.

"The Dedication of Powell-Norton Hall is the culmination of a long journey. Two amazing Black women, both with a long connection to Coles County and our community, will share the honor of being the namesake for one of EIU's residence halls. They both represent the best of EIU's values," Wetstein said. "I am proud to see it come to pass."

The name change follows over a decade of debate inside and outside of the university, with strong opinions for changing or retaining the original name of the building, Douglas Hall, which honors lawmaker and lawyer Stephen A. Douglas. The building was named in conjunction with Lincoln Hall, named after Abraham Lincoln, to commemorate a debate between the two men in Charleston in 1858.

Despite the heated debate around the name change, University President David Glassman recommended, and the Eastern's Board of Trustees ultimately voted, to change the name to Powell-Norton Hall to honor the two trailblazing women.

At the time of the April 22 vote, Glassman said Douglas Hall had become an "unwelcome sign" for many current and prospective faculty and students.

“We feel now is the time to make a change,” Glassman said during the meeting. He added the change was not an attempt to erase or rewrite history.

“We will still educate our students about the Lincoln-Douglas debates. We will still educate our students about the positions of Lincoln and Douglas,” Glassman said.