DeWitt's intersections with 12th, Logan to be closed for patching in Mattoon

MATTOON — DeWitt Avenue at 12th Street and Logan Street are scheduled to be closed for patching work in November.

The Mattoon Public Works Department reported that the patching work at DeWitt and 12th will start on Monday, Nov. 2, for seven to 10 days. Businesses in the vicinity are urged to make alternative arrangements for shipping and delivery truck traffic.

DeWitt is set to be closed at Logan for patching immediately after completion of the work at 12th. The Public Works Department said passenger vehicle traffic will be able to detour around the construction via Piatt Avenue, but heavy truck traffic will be required to find alternate routes to avoid the intersection.

All of the patching work is expected to be complete by Nov. 20, the Public Works Department said.

