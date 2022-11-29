Dogs die, resident injured in Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON — Several dogs died in a Charleston house fire Tuesday afternoon that has left three residents displaced, fire officials said

According to a news release from the Charleston Fire Department, there was one resident home when the fire broke out. The resident, who was able to escape through a second-story window, received treatment on the scene.

The home at 102 N. 12th St. suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage, the release said. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the residents with resources.

The fire started around 4 p.m. Due to the heavy fire found on the scene by the responding crews, a second alarm was called to bring in additional resources and manpower to assist with the fire and ambulance calls in the city.

Members of the Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District, the city of Charleston Building Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911 and Ameren Illinois also responded to the fire.

Crews were able to bring the under control around an hour after their arrival.