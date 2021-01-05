 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dollar General opening in former Family Video, Papa Murphy's spaces in Mattoon
0 comments
alert top story

Dollar General opening in former Family Video, Papa Murphy's spaces in Mattoon

{{featured_button_text}}
New Dollar General

Contractors work on a sidewalk ramp Tuesday afternoon to help renovate part of the former Family Video building for use as a Dollar General store.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — Part of the former Family Video retail center is being renovated to serve as the location for a new Dollar General store in Mattoon.

Dollar General spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said the new store is slated to open sometime in the coming weeks pending on the progress of the construction that is underway at this building, 1112 Charleston Ave., in the center of Mattoon.

"The store will employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store," Petkovic said, adding that job applications will be accepted via www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

Petkovic said Dollar General's other locations in Mattoon will remain open after the new store debuts. The retailer also has stores at 3321 DeWitt Ave. on the west side of town, 2007 Lake Land Boulevard on the south side, and 303 Richmond Ave. East on the east side.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations," Petkovic said. "In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options."

The new Dollar General store is opening in a section of the building that runs from the former Family Video space to the former Papa Murphy's space at the west end of this retail center. Both Family Video and Papa Murphy's closed last year, and the two spaces between them were vacant at the time. China Wok is set to remain open at the east end of this building.

The Family Video in Charleston also closed last year and its former building has since been converted into the Zen Leaf cannabis store.

Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News