Dollar General opening in former Family Video, Papa Murphy's spaces in Mattoon

MATTOON — Part of the former Family Video retail center is being renovated to serve as the location for a new Dollar General store in Mattoon.

Dollar General spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said the new store is slated to open sometime in the coming weeks pending on the progress of the construction that is underway at this building, 1112 Charleston Ave., in the center of Mattoon.

"The store will employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store," Petkovic said, adding that job applications will be accepted via www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

Petkovic said Dollar General's other locations in Mattoon will remain open after the new store debuts. The retailer also has stores at 3321 DeWitt Ave. on the west side of town, 2007 Lake Land Boulevard on the south side, and 303 Richmond Ave. East on the east side.

