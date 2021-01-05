Dollar General opening in former Family Video, Papa Murphy's spaces in Mattoon

MATTOON — Part of the former Family Video retail center is being renovated to serve as the location for a new Dollar General store in Mattoon.
Dollar General spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said the new store is slated to open sometime in the coming weeks pending on the progress of the construction that is underway at this building, 1112 Charleston Ave., in the center of Mattoon.
"The store will employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store," Petkovic said, adding that job applications will be accepted via www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
The new owner, a national commercial real estate firm, has plans to renovate the property to attract a "wide base of new users."
Petkovic said Dollar General's other locations in Mattoon will remain open after the new store debuts. The retailer also has stores at 3321 DeWitt Ave. on the west side of town, 2007 Lake Land Boulevard on the south side, and 303 Richmond Ave. East on the east side.
"Meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations," Petkovic said. "In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options."
The new Dollar General store is opening in a section of the building that runs from the former Family Video space to the former Papa Murphy's space at the west end of this retail center. Both Family Video and Papa Murphy's closed last year, and the two spaces between them were vacant at the time. China Wok is set to remain open at the east end of this building.
The Family Video in Charleston also closed last year and its former building has since been converted into the Zen Leaf cannabis store.