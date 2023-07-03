CHARLESTON — Don Coffey has been farming full time for 41 years now, including some time simultaneously fighting cancer, but he has always viewed his work as much more than a job.

"It's never a just a job when you get up every morning and love what you do," the Ashmore resident said. "We are truly lucky to be farmers and provide food and fiber for the world."

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has honored Coffey's passion for agriculture and his community involvement by presenting him with the 2023 Coles County Farmer of the Year award. The presentation took place Monday evening on stage at Red, White & Blue Days in Morton Park, just before the concert by country singer Drake Milligan.

Coffey began farming full time with his father, also named Don, in 1982 after graduating from Charleston High School. He worked with his dad raising cattle, hogs, corn and soybeans, and later farmed 300 rented acres of his own. After his father retired, Coffey purchased the family farm and became the third generation to operate it.

He and his wife, Brenda Coffey, continue to work and live on this farm. Their 3,700-acre farm operation near Ashmore has not had livestock for many years now but added a small amount of wheat to its grain crops last year.

"He truly loves farming," Brenda Coffey said of her husband. "It is not work to him. He loves the dirt and he loves the equipment."

This love led Coffey to join the Illinois Corn Growers Association and the Illinois Farm Bureau Young Farmers group right after high school. He is a long-time member of the Illinois Farm Bureau and local Masonic Lodge, as well.

In addition, Coffey keeps up-to-date on current agricultural practices by attending farm shows and "morning meetings" with his farmer friends.

Coffey was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018. He subsequently underwent surgeries and multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation in the next few years. Still, Coffey said he tried to maintain as normal of a schedule as possible on the farm during this time.

"I feel better if I am working. If I am up and going, I feel better," Coffey said, adding that he looks forward to farming every day.

Farming while battling cancer did present challenges, though. Brenda Coffey recalled one occasion when she grudgingly helped her husband finish planting 80 acres after his chemotherapy pump came loose.

Coffey said he was pleasantly surprised and honored to learn he would receive the Coles County Farmer of the Year award, which has a long history in the local agricultural community.

"Coles County has a lot of excellent farmers," he said. "It's nice to be part of it."

Red, White & Blue Days 2023 Drake Milligan Alex Miller concert Farmer of the Year New memorial