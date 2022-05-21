Douglas-Hart friends, staffers reunite to celebrate director Boske's retirement

CHARLESTON — An intimate group of friends, family, and Douglas-Hart Foundation volunteers and employees gathered at The Whiteside Garden Saturday afternoon to celebrate the retirement of Gary Boske, former executive director of the foundation.

Boske, who retired from his position a year ago, has remained active in the organization and plans to continue helping where he can, including serving on the foundation’s board of directors.

Reflecting on his 11 years as executive director, Boske’s family said the role was the right fit for him after he retired from his first career in banking.

“My dad has always believed in doing things for his community and he's also always been a big proponent of natural areas and the environment, so this was the perfect intersection for him,” said Ryan Boske-Cox, Boske’s daughter. “After his time in the banking industry, to really put his skills with his knowledge about the environment as well as connecting a community together.”

Boske-Cox said anyone who knows her dad knows how much he cares about his community, and how his position as executive director went hand in hand with that care.

“If you've ever met my dad, you pretty much know that he just really loves his community, and it shows in all of his actions,” Boske-Cox said.

Boske’s wife, Becky Boske, agreed that being Douglas-Hart’s executive director was the right step after his first retirement.

“I think it was a wonderful move for him because he was not ready to retire,” Becky Boske said. “This was not work, this was his play job.”

Gary Boske said he came into the job by filling in after the director before him left, and that developed into 11 years in the position.

He said the people he worked with were one of the best parts of his job, along with “being able to do some new things” with Douglas-Hart.

“Working with the staff and the volunteers and the board, it’s just been an enjoyable experience,” Boske said.

In the future, Boske said he plans to continue volunteering and working on his "honey-do" list.

His successor, Jennifer Day Tariq, said she looks forward to continued work with Boske.

She said she appreciates the trust Boske had in her while she held the position of education director at the foundation.

“He just put a tremendous amount of trust in us," she said. "He just knew we would get things done, we knew how to run our department. He was a man of few words, so if he didn't chime in, then he just had faith in you. You just knew that trust was there.”

Tariq said she knows Boske will always be there to “tinker” with projects at the foundation, but she hopes he will also travel and do other things he enjoys.

Still, Boske already has has his eyes on some routine projects with the foundation, and he welcomes the community to help either monetarily or through volunteering.

