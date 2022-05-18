Downtown Mattoon boutique puts expecting moms, babies first

MATTOON — Hannah Brundridge wants to create a welcoming environment for all moms.

Whether it be a teen mom looking for a judgment-free place to shop for maternity clothes or a 40-year-old first-time mom who struggled with fertility looking for clothes for her newborn, Brundrudge said she hopes to help with all needs a mother may have.

“When they come in here, they're a mom and everything that comes with being a mom is OK,” Brundridge said.

Now nearing its first anniversary, the idea for Brundridge’s business, Little Love Baby Maternity and Baby Boutique, came to her from her experiences as an expecting and new mother.

When she and her husband were trying for her oldest, she came across problems shopping for maternity clothes while living in Alaska. Originally thinking the problems were due to the area she was living in, she realized after moving back to Illinois that her issues were universal and go past just maternity clothing.

“It's really hard to find nice, high quality baby products, so I wanted to bring that here,” Brundrudge said.

Starting a business amid a pandemic has brought its struggles, however.

When the boutique opened, the area was still facing lockdowns that made it hard to connect with customers. Brundridge said overcoming that barrier was not always easy, but the customers she was able to connect with helped her through that rough patch.

“People that have come in have loved it, and that's always been very reassuring,” Brundridge said.

Little Love customer Chelsea Glidewell said she came to the store when she was expecting, looking for maternity clothes and baby items. Glidewell said she always enjoys her time at the store.

“I have never had a bad experience shopping there,” Glidewell said. “The quality is always great and the service is awesome, too.”

An area Brundridge hopes to grow in is connecting with people about the products they may not know they can find in the store like nursing-friendly items and items to help moms post partum.

“It's just little things like that, that you wouldn't really think about needing until you become a mom and you're actually trying to find it.”

Despite the challenges, Brundridge said she is happy with how her first year in business has gone. One of her favorite aspects of her work is the opportunity to be part of the lives of the families that come into her store.

“We’ve seen foster parents come in, I've watched their families grow and whenever we first opened I'd have some women come in that were pregnant, and now their babies are about to be one,” Brundridge said. “It's just cool seeing that.”

She said she also enjoys the tasks that come with owning a maternity and baby clothing store like picking out clothes to sell and finding products to sell that she has found useful while pregnant and after her children were born.

“That's super fun, but I also just love helping new moms and giving people advice on things and just telling them things that worked for us and just helping people really just helping everybody find all these different options,” Brundridge said. “It's just stuff like that, ways to help moms make life a little bit easier.”

Emily Henderson, a customer of Little Love, said she found the store when she was expecting her second child. She said she appreciated the selection of products she saw the business advertising on Facebook and enjoyed the atmosphere of the store when she came in.

“What brought me in was one of the maternity dresses she was selling. Once I got to the store to check it out, I was in awe,” Henderson said. “The products she carries are great quality and Hannah was so kind and helpful with finding exactly what I was looking for.”

Henderson said customers can expect a welcoming environment for all mothers and all babies when they stop by Little Love.

“Most boutiques don’t carry things for boys but (Brundridge) strives to make sure there’s plenty for the boy moms to shop for as well,” Hendersons said.

In the future, she hopes to renovate her current location and potentially expand to a bigger storefront to help more mothers.

“I just want to keep expanding and just keep bringing in more stuff that people love and just trying to create a big variety of things for everybody,” Brundridge said.

Above all else, however, Brundridge said she wants to continue supporting current and expecting mothers in all of the little and big ways she can.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.