Drive through food drop-offs planned at Mattoon pantries

MATTOON — Although Mattoon Rotary Club's annual food drive will not be held Saturday, there are still opportunities for the community to help the drive's two recipients — the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Salvation Army.
Drive-through food drop-offs will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the food center, 600 Moultrie Ave., and the Salvation Army, 1300 Richmond Ave., to collect nonperishable food. Both nonprofit groups also welcome food donations during their regular business hours, as well as monetary donations.
Mattoon Rotary President Mike Martin said COVID-19 concerns necessitated the postponement of the 36th annual door-to-door food drive, but the club has continued raising funds as part of this effort.
As of this past weekend, Martin said Mattoon Rotary had received approximately $7,000. He said they hope to raise $4,000-$5,000 more by the time the drop-off event ends on Saturday. He said monetary donations will be exceedingly important this year to offset not holding the door-to-door drive.
"We have literally been able to collect tons of food each year to be distributed by both agencies," Martin said. "Without those additional stores of food, the Salvation Army and Mattoon Community Food Center will be struggling to provide for the needs of those with food insecurities; especially, with the unemployment and job reductions due to COVID-19 and the economy."
Mary Russell, volunteer coordinator for the food center, said they recently distributed food to more than 400 households for the month. She said demand for the center's frozen and nonperishable items always picks up in the winter months.
Katelyn North, a lieutenant with the Salvation Army in Mattoon, said demand for food from the pantry there has been averaging approximately 300 households per month.
"We are really grateful for anything we receive," North said of the upcoming drop off event. "Our pantry is something that we are passionate about."
Both the food center and the Salvation Army are in need of canned chicken and tuna, boxed meal kids, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, and other nonperishable items. In addition, North and Russell said monetary donations help the pantries purchase larger quantities of food at cheaper rates.
"When we are out of something or getting low, we can go to the area food bank or local stores to purchase what we need," North said.
Mattoon Rotary's annual drive was rechristened this year as the Janet Clark Memorial Food Drive in honor of the food center's longtime, volunteer executive director, who passed away in September.
Monetary donations for this effort, with "food drive" on the memo line, can be mailed to the Mattoon Community Food Center, PO Box 126; Mattoon Salvation Army, PO Box 671; or Mattoon Rotary Charities Foundation, PO Box 1611 in Mattoon, Illinois 61938.
