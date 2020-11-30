Drive through food drop-offs planned at Mattoon pantries

MATTOON — Although Mattoon Rotary Club's annual food drive will not be held Saturday, there are still opportunities for the community to help the drive's two recipients — the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Salvation Army.

Drive-through food drop-offs will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the food center, 600 Moultrie Ave., and the Salvation Army, 1300 Richmond Ave., to collect nonperishable food. Both nonprofit groups also welcome food donations during their regular business hours, as well as monetary donations.

Mattoon Rotary President Mike Martin said COVID-19 concerns necessitated the postponement of the 36th annual door-to-door food drive, but the club has continued raising funds as part of this effort.

As of this past weekend, Martin said Mattoon Rotary had received approximately $7,000. He said they hope to raise $4,000-$5,000 more by the time the drop-off event ends on Saturday. He said monetary donations will be exceedingly important this year to offset not holding the door-to-door drive.