CHARLESTON — Fireworks season always comes with safety risks.

But the recent drought conditions add another layer of concern, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal said.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor has Coles County was listed as category D2 Severe Drought.

“Dry vegetation combusts quicker leading to a fire that can spread quickly out of control. If the fire remains unchecked, it can spread to structures that are in the vicinity of where the origination of the fire took place,” said JC Fultz, the public information officer for the fire marshal's office.

Fultz said that while the rain that began arriving into the area on Thursday will help, it doesn't eliminate the threat.

If the ground is too dry, it has difficulty absorbing quick, heavy rains like the one that hit the area Thursday. After the storms and by July 4, Coles County’s drought situation could be back to what it is now.

“(It) is dependent on the amount of precipitation and how quickly the vegetation can recover from its current dry state. Either way, if you are shooting off fireworks too close to a structure, it doesn’t matter whether or not you are in a drought. It only takes a few embers or sparks to cause a fire which could spread quickly throughout that structure,” Fultz said.

Fultz recommends people leave the fireworks to the professionals and to use extreme caution with sparklers.

“Professional companies who put on shows across the area have to go through checklists, be registered with the OSFM, and work with a local jurisdiction having authority who will ensure that the public remains safe, and the grounds are a safe place for a fireworks show,” Fultz said.

For the Charleston Fire Department, while the number of calls do not increase, they see several injuries caused by fireworks.

“Common injuries from fireworks would include mainly burns. Like burns to the hand, burns to other areas of the body," Charleston Fire Department Capt. Ryan Berkheimer said. "Severe cases, depending on the incident, you can have traumatic brain injuries, vision/hearing loss, some more permanent and obviously, the worst case scenario, death.”

Common injuries are caused by sparklers, which officials advice against giving to children.

“Sparklers burn at 1,200 degrees," Fultz said. "Think twice about giving your kid a sparkler and consider using glow sticks or other safer items. If you do decide to let kids use them, always supervise and keep a bucket of water nearby to dispose of spent fireworks,”

Berkheimer also advised safety with children and sparklers.

“If children are playing with sparklers, we always want to be under the supervision of an adult. They need to be old enough to understand the safety aspects of handling sparklers,” Berkheimer said.

Fireworks start an estimated 12,264 fires in 2021. This included 2,082 structure fires, 316 vehicle fires, and 9,866 outside or other types of fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, NFPA.

“These fires are not only caused by commercial/consumer fireworks, but also by unregulated novelty fireworks that are sometimes purchased at local supermarkets,” Fultz said.

