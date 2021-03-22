Dunkin' may open this year in front of Cross County Mall in Mattoon

MATTOON — A Dunkin' location may open this year in a building that would be constructed on the former Taco Bell site in front of the Cross County Mall.
A Central Illinois Dunkin' franchiser is negotiating with the Mattoon-based Rural King company, to purchase this property at the northeast corner of Broadway Avenue East and the main entrance drive to the mall, said broker Eddie Palacios with Canton Commercial in Chicago.
The deal has not been finalized yet, but Palacios said he is optimistic that the franchiser will close on the property in May and then open the new coffee, doughnut and baked goods shop there by September. He said Canton Commercial has established a good business relationship with this franchiser in recent years while they have been opening Dunkin' locations in Champaign and elsewhere.
Currently, there are no Dunkin' locations in Coles County and the nearest one to Mattoon is in Effingham.
Palacios said he was drawn to Mattoon after meeting City Administrator Kyle Gill a few years ago at an International Council of Shopping Centers conference. He said Gill later started showing him various available commercial real estate sites in Mattoon.
"(Gill) is very helpful and he has been very patient with us," Palacios said. He added that they have been pleasantly surprised by the level of business development and traffic in Mattoon. "We really liked what we saw. There is a lot of potential for growth there."
In particular, Palacios said they liked that Rural King is headquartered in Mattoon and that it purchased the Cross County Mall in 2017 and moved its Mattoon store into the east anchor spot there in 2019. He said they also have developed a good working relationship with that retail company and may look at opening Dunkin' shop near other Rural King locations.
The property at 514 Broadway Ave. East in front of the mall became available after Taco Bell relocated in summer 2019 to 105 Swords Drive into a newly constructed building closer to Interstate 57. Rural King subsequently demolished the former Taco Bell building as part of marketing efforts for this site.
Blake Pierce, director of real estate for Mattoon, said they can confirm that this property is under contract with Dunkin’ to purchase and that they are scheduled to close on the property in May. Pierce said he does not yet have details on the construction plans or the exact opening date.
Palacios said a possible Dunkin' location in Mattoon has been in the works for two years, but the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed the project. He said plans call for the new location to have a drive through and a mixture of indoor and outdoor seating so that it can adapt to pandemic public health precautions as needed.
"We are excited about coming into town," Palacios said. "We feel real strong about Mattoon. Our client is excited."