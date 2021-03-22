Dunkin' may open this year in front of Cross County Mall in Mattoon

MATTOON — A Dunkin' location may open this year in a building that would be constructed on the former Taco Bell site in front of the Cross County Mall.

A Central Illinois Dunkin' franchiser is negotiating with the Mattoon-based Rural King company, to purchase this property at the northeast corner of Broadway Avenue East and the main entrance drive to the mall, said broker Eddie Palacios with Canton Commercial in Chicago.

The deal has not been finalized yet, but Palacios said he is optimistic that the franchiser will close on the property in May and then open the new coffee, doughnut and baked goods shop there by September. He said Canton Commercial has established a good business relationship with this franchiser in recent years while they have been opening Dunkin' locations in Champaign and elsewhere.

Currently, there are no Dunkin' locations in Coles County and the nearest one to Mattoon is in Effingham.

Palacios said he was drawn to Mattoon after meeting City Administrator Kyle Gill a few years ago at an International Council of Shopping Centers conference. He said Gill later started showing him various available commercial real estate sites in Mattoon.