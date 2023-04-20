MATTOON — The Douglas-Hart Nature Center plans to host an Earth Day Celebration and its annual native plant sale from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

The nature center reported that the celebration will offer games and crafts for youths, light refreshments, and opportunities for attendees to assist with habitat rehabilitation by removing invasive species and planting native species. Spring wildflower walks are set for 10-10:45 a.m., with a prairie and wetland focus, and at 11-11:45 a.m., prairie and woodland.

Booths staffed by the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts, Coles Progressives, Lions Club, and Eastern Illinois University Herpetology also will offer information, activities, and giveaways.

More than 20 species of Illinois native plants that have been grown from seed in the nature center's greenhouse will be on sale during the celebration. The nature center reported that these plants are adapted to Illinois' climate, rarely need water once established, and are beneficial to wildlife.

The plants have been priced at $3 each at the sale, which is the nature center's largest conservation fundraiser. The plants will be available on a first come, first serve basis and cannot be pre-purchased. The nature center is located at 2204 Dewitt Ave E, on the northeast side of Mattoon.

Notable events in the history of Earth Day September 1962: 'Silent Spring' is published January 1969: Santa Barbara oil spill January 1970: Santa Barbara Environmental Rights Day April 1970: First Earth Day December 1970: Congress authorizes creation of the EPA February 1971: Earth Day recognized by the United Nations October 1972: Congress passes the Clean Water Act April 1980: First Canadian Earth Day April 1990: 20th Earth Day recognized by 141 countries September 1995: Sen. Gaylord Nelson awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom April 2000: Leonardo DiCaprio hosts 30th Earth Day April 2007: Earth Day crowds set records in Chicago April 2010: Earth Day 2010 coincides with International Year of Biodiversity April 2016: Earth Day Network launches 7.8 billion trees campaign April 2016: Paris Agreement opens for signatures April 2017: Earth Day Network co-organizes March for Science August 2018: Greta Thunberg begins School Strike for Climate April 2019: Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day 2019 September 2019: Global climate strike draws more than 4 million April 2021: Earth Day, with a focus on climate change