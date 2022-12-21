 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eastern Illinois professor receives Illinois Humanities grant

  • 0

CHARLESTON — An Eastern Illinois University professor is among 23 organizations who work to address mass incarceration to receive a grant from Illinois Humanities.

Jacquelyn B. Frank, who received $5,000 has researched aging issues, specifically aging in place and different aspects of incarceration for over ten years, including aging in prison, teenagers incarcerated as adults, chronic disease self-management, and hospice care in prison.

Illinois Humanities, the Illinois affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, is a statewide nonprofit organization that activates the humanities through free public programs, grants, and educational opportunities that foster reflection, spark conversation, build community, and strengthen civic engagement. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cold weather snap in China creates beautiful frozen waterfalls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News