Eastern Illinois professor receives Illinois Humanities grant

CHARLESTON — An Eastern Illinois University professor is among 23 organizations who work to address mass incarceration to receive a grant from Illinois Humanities.

Jacquelyn B. Frank, who received $5,000 has researched aging issues, specifically aging in place and different aspects of incarceration for over ten years, including aging in prison, teenagers incarcerated as adults, chronic disease self-management, and hospice care in prison.

Illinois Humanities, the Illinois affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, is a statewide nonprofit organization that activates the humanities through free public programs, grants, and educational opportunities that foster reflection, spark conversation, build community, and strengthen civic engagement.

Incarceration rate demographics in Illinois Incarceration rate demographics in Illinois