Eastern Illinois University administrators place wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

ARLINGTON, Virginia — Eastern Illinois University administrators took part in the presentation of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

“It was exciting and among the most incredible, emotional and humbling events I’ve ever experienced,” Eastern President David Glassman said.

Glassman, Assistant Vice President for Advancement Steve Rich and Director of Housing and Dining Mark Hudson represented the university during the June 6 presentation that was arranged by distinguished Eastern alum Randy Bailey.

Glassman said Bailey offered to help arrange Eastern’s involvement in the ceremony several months ago.

“Mr. Bailey had previously made similar arrangements for other individuals and enjoyed assisting individuals in having this very special honor,” Glassman said. “I told Mr. Bailey that I would be extremely excited and honored to have the opportunity to participate in a Wreath Ceremony.”

Going out to the nation's capital at their own expense, the administrators flew out to take part in the presentation.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier honors all war dead whose remains have not been found or identified. The Tomb began with one unknown service member from World War I, and today is the grave of three unidentified service members.

Hudson said taking part in the presentation was a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

“It’s a somber experience to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Hudson said.

Glassman said the fact the ceremony they were involved with fell on the anniversary of the D-Day invasion was coincidental, but made it more noteworthy.

“When our date was provided and approved, I was extremely pleased it was near Memorial Day and to have it on the anniversary of D-Day made it that more special,” Glassman said.

Approaching his retirement in June 2023, Glassman said it was an honor to be able to represent the university in the ceremony.

“It felt awesome and truly special. I never thought I would have the opportunity to present a wreath representing Eastern Illinois University at our nation’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Glassman said. “But more than just representing EIU, I hoped the wreath would serve as a symbolical gesture to recognize, thank, and honor all past and present students, employees and friends of EIU who have served our country in the United States Armed Forces. It was a day I will always remember.”

