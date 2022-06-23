Eastern Illinois University begins projects for renaming Douglas Hall to Powell-Norton Hall

CHARLESTON - The process of reflecting Douglas Hall’s rename to Powell-Norton Hall is underway and expected to cost under $1,500.

Eastern Illinois University Vice President for University Advancement Ken Wetstein explained that the projects stemming from the name change are mostly electronic, but those that are physical will not carry a hefty price tag.

"Expenses related to the implementation of the name change for Powell-Norton Hall, which we expect to be minimal, will be covered from unrestricted gifts made to the EIU Foundation in support of the University, not from appropriated funds or income funds,” Wetstein said.

Currently, roadside signs have been updated and now reflect the new name and the university has received a $1,1135.40 estimate for the letters that will go on the building and have a similar style to the letters on Lincoln Hall. Other changes include updating two physical campus maps that already needed to be updated.

With the exception of the letters being made for the building, most physical changes will be made on-site.

Discussions on what to do with a plaque recognizing the building’s original name, Douglas Hall are also being had.

Plans are also in the works to bring the families of Zella Powell and Ona Norton, the two women the new name honors, to the campus to celebrate the women.

Powell was Eastern’s first Black graduate in 1910 and Norton was a community member who was heavily involved with the Black community at Eastern.

Both women were from the Coles County community.

