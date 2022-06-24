Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees approves budget

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees approved a balanced $86 million budget Friday afternoon.

The budget will follow a projected $5,318,400 surplus in Fiscal Year 2022. It includes several projects for university enhancement, such as a nearly $2 million project to address deferred maintenance, a $2 million project for technology enhancements and a $402,000 project for recruitment and retention initiatives.

Trustees also approved a new master’s degree program that will allow nontraditional students to enter the education field.

The program is meant to address the need for educators in Illinois and build on current initiatives at Eastern including the Golden Apple Post-baccalaureate program, the Rural School Initiative and the Grow Your Own Cohorts at partner schools in the region.

The online program will provide an accessible and structured route to teacher licensure for candidates who have earned a qualifying undergraduate or graduate degree and is set up to allow place-bound and nontraditional candidates who would otherwise not be able to complete a traditional, on-campus program.

The program includes a full-year residency that will allow individuals in the program to select from unpaid, paid or third-party funded placements in their communities.

Once completed, individuals will be eligible for an Illinois Professional Educator License.

The program includes 48 total credit hours for completion, 12 of those being for residency.

The board will also vote on two contracts for coaches, one for new head football coach Chris Wilkerson and another for a contract renewal for head women’s basketball coach Matt Bollant.

Wilkerson’s contract will be for a term of nearly five years, beginning on Jan. 26, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2026, with an annual salary of $185,000.

The contract also includes an automobile stipend of $500 per month or the option to utilize a university vehicle and tickets to university athletic events.

Wilkerson will also have the opportunity to earn one-time, lump sum amounts for various achievements including:

Annual $1,000 if the football team has a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.8 at the end of the spring semester;

Annual $2,000 if the team’s multi-year APR is at a minimum of 950;

A $1,500 award if the team finishes the season with 7 wins and $3,000 for 9 wins per season(these amounts are not cumulative);

Awards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 if the team advances through the NCAA Division I Football Championship;

A $5,000 award if Wilkerson is named the SportsNetwork FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year;

Additionally, the coach is required to establish primary residency in Coles County by January 2023.

Bollant’s contract is a two-year extension of his previous contract.

