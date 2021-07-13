Eastern Illinois University board to hold special meeting Thursday

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees will meet in special session to consider hiring an outside firm to assist with the hiring of a new chief of the university's police department.

The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15. It's anticipated that an outside firm would enhance the quality of the pool of candidates, improve screening, and speak up the search process.

Current chief, Kent Martin, is retiring in September.

This meeting will be conducted via zoom and broadcast over YouTube livestream. The link to the livestream is eiu.edu/trustees/online-meeting.php.

Those wanting to address the board can contact the board secretary at atedwards@eiu.edu before the Board meeting and provide their name and subject of their comments.

