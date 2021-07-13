Eastern Illinois University board to hold special meeting Thursday

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees will meet in special session to consider hiring an outside firm to assist with the hiring of a new chief of the university's police department.
The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15. It's anticipated that an outside firm would enhance the quality of the pool of candidates, improve screening, and speak up the search process.
Current chief, Kent Martin, is retiring in September.
Joshua A. Fairchild told police Cheleta Branch wanted him to kill her while the two were involved in the heated argument that occurred as many as two months before her body was discovered, court document say.