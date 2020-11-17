Eastern Illinois University coach Joe Orozco remembered for his energy, generosity

Matt Fish, who coached Orozco as an assistant football coach at Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park, said hearing the terrible news of his death stopped him in his tracks. Fish said he fondly remembers Orozco, then a freshman, being one of the first students he met after being hired by the school in 2004.

"From the moment I met him, I knew there was something special about him, his energy, his infectious smile," Fish said, adding that he often saw Orozco go above and beyond during the next four years to help his team and his classmates. "He was a very generous human being. There needed to be more people like him in the world. He was loved by so many people, not just students, but teachers and anyone else who met him."

Fish said he got to know Orozco while coaching him, as well as serving as his driver's education and strength and conditioning teacher. Fish said he stayed in contact with Orozco after his former student joined the football team staff at Northwestern. Fish said he visited Orozco and got to see him on the job leading his own team.

"It was one of those proud teacher moments where you see one of your students succeed," Fish said. "He was able to have such a positive affect on so many people. I am really going to miss him."