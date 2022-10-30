Eastern Illinois University Greek Court to host trick-or-treating

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University is scheduled to host its annual Greeks and Treats event from 5 to 7 p.m. Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31.

Community members are invited to enjoy trick-or-treating, games and Halloween-themed crafts in a family-friendly and safe environment at Greek Court, known as "The Egg," just east of the corner of Roosevelt Drive and Ninth Street on campus.

Free parking is available in the Ninth Street parking lot at the northeast corner of Roosevelt and Ninth. Participating families are encouraged to bring canned foods or dry goods to the event, which will help the EIU Campus Food Pantry’s support of students who may be challenged by food insecurity.

The Greeks and Treats event is organized by EIU’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Programs, in conjunction with the Office of Housing and Dining Services and Greek Court.