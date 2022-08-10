Eastern Illinois University housing staff undergo active shooter training

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University housing staff got hands-on training for combatting an active shooter Wednesday morning with the help of the university's police department.

Training took place in Buzzard Hall in a variety of areas to give the students an opportunity to practice in a variety of settings to see how they would handle the situation.

Specifically, the groups practice A.L.I.C.E. training, which places emphasis alerting others there is an active shooter, locking down a secure place, give constant, real-time information using available technology, counter the shooter as a last resort and evacuate when possible.

Eastern Housing and Dining Director Mark Hudson said similar training have been going on for around five years now to prepare the staff for worst-case scenarios. It is part of the resident assistants’ typical training that includes other safety-related trainings.

“I think it's very important for us to be prepared, no matter how remote the possibility is, so that you have some sense of what could happen and how can you respond to keep our residents safe,” Hudson said. “It's part of a much larger, long process of training and we put our RAs through for fire training and dealing with behavioral issues, as well as practices like this. But I'm thankful it's never happened in my career and hopefully never will.”

While it helps in the residence halls, Hudson said it can have more widespread benefits.

“If an RA is on site, they're going to be a person who's gonna have to step up and say, ‘OK, here's what we're gonna do’ and direct people to do that,” Hudson said.

Two university police officers that were involved with the training, Sgt. Jeremy Shores and Officer Tony Hoh, said they were pleased with the outcome of the training.

Hoh told students it is “an ugly, not happy thing to think about,” but something they should be prepared for in case of emergency.

“I think it's good that it is state-mandated that they participate in this training, but also I think their level of participation was really good,” Shores said. “They were very active.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, training in recent years had been changed to accommodate new protocols. This year training was completely back to normal.

Allowing students to get the full experience was helpful, especially to students who have seen both versions of the training.

Carly Nau, a second year RA, said this year’s training benefited her more than last year’s training.

“I think it's way better than last year honestly, it was more informational and hands-on,” Nau said.

First year RA Jaedah Franks said she felt prepared after the training.

“I think it kind of prepared you for the unexpected, especially my group,” Franks said. “We did the evacuation first and then we came in here to just talk about it and we heard the blank shot but we all were like off guard so I felt like it kind of gave us like the worst situation possible and what to do in that situation.”

Franks said if she is ever faced with an active shooter situation, she feels confident she could protect her residents and make them feel safe.