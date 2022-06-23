Eastern Illinois University offering free workshops on job-seeking skills

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will begin offerings a series of free workshops focused on job-seeking skills at five regional libraries.

Workshops will be offered at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library, the Effingham Public Library, the Greenup Township Public Library, the Mattoon Public Library and the Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library in Sullivan.

Workshops will be held on the following times and days:

  • Greenup Township Public Library: Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.  through Aug. 8
  • Mattoon Public Library: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon through Aug. 8
  • Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library: Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 3
  • Charleston Carnegie Public Library: Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 through Sept. 28
  • Effingham Public Library: Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 through Sept. 29

EIU Director of Career Services Bobbi Kingery and employee relations specialist John Marr will present at the workshops.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

