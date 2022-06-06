Eastern Illinois University seeks volunteers to help beautify campus

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University is hoping to create an annual event to “beautify” the 320-acre campus.

Eastern’s first “Beautification Day” came in 2019 with around 100 volunteers, including faculty, staff, alumni, and annuitants, offering their help with outdoor projects around the campus. Teaming up with Eastern groundskeepers and facilities employees, volunteers helped pull weeds, garden and tackle clean-up efforts.

This year, the event will be held Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the university is encouraging those with a passion for Eastern’s aesthetic appeal to get involved with what Josh Norman, Eastern’s associate vice president for enrollment management, says is a key aspect of the campus.

“One of the things our students, employees, and retirees say is that they love EIU’s charm,” said Norman. “For so many, Eastern is a perfectly sized campus that provides room for personal growth and professional opportunities in a comfortable, accessible campus environment.”

Norman shared the university’s gratitude to Teamsters Local 26 and Eastern’s ground crew for their support of the event.

Those interested in volunteering can visit eiu.edu/volunteer/ and view the volunteer opportunities to sign up. Volunteers can select one of two shifts, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. while signing up.

