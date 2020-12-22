2020 Arland D. Williams Jr. Scholarship awarded

MATTOON — Kacey Woelber and Nicholas Owens have been awarded the Arland D. Williams Jr. Scholarship for 2020.

Both nominees were given $3,000 and will receive a memorial plaque at a later date. Their names will also be placed on the memorial plaque at the Mattoon Public Library.

Kacey Woelber attended Eastern Illinois University where she majored in accounting and received her Bachelor of Science degree this month. Kacey served an internship with Doehring, Winders & Company, Mattoon. She recently accepted a permanent position with this company.

Kacey is the daughter of Steve and Sandy Woelber. She is a 2017 graduate of Mattoon High School.

Nicholas Owens, who also graduated from Mattoon High School in 2017, attends Butler University, Indianapolis. He is in the five-year program at Lacey School of Business majoring in accounting. He will receive a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting in the spring of 2021 and continue to work toward the CPA Exam.

Owens has interned at Dauby O’Connor & Zaleski accountants in Carmel, Ind.

His parents are Jeff and Jamie Owens.