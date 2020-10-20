 Skip to main content
2020 Lake Land College summer graduates announced
MATTOON — Lake Land College is pleased to announce the students who graduated following completion of the summer 2020 semester. The 2020 graduates are:

Altamont

Cierra Kesterson, Associate in Arts; Caden Miller, Associate in Arts; Allyson Ruckman, Certificate; Ashley Tappendorf, Associate in Liberal Studies.

Arcola

Beth Beachy, Certificate; Kaylyn Trejo, Certificate.

Arthur

Eusebio Briseno, Certificate; Jackie Carter, Certificate

Ashmore

Kelsey Crone, Certificate; Maiya Eskew, Associate in Arts; Kari Moore, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science.

Atwood

Lillian Messmore, Certificate; Joshua Sausman, Certificate; Joshua Sausman, Associate in Applied Science.

Bethany

Caroline Canada, Certificate; April Decesaro, Certificate; Jessica Gill, Certificate; Kathryn Jeffers, Certificate; Hope Ruppert, Associate in Arts; Hope Ruppert, Associate in Liberal Studies.

Charleston

Nick Agan, Associate in Applied Science; Abisola Akinruli, Certificate; Kayla Baker, Certificate; Kayla Baker,  Associate in Applied Science; Nichole Bassemier, Certificate; Dayse Brenes Villela, Certificate; Tamar Brookins, Certificate; Hanna Drake-Paul, Associate in Arts; Maria Gallardo, Certificate; Clinton Getter, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science; Brady Hansen, Certificate; Abigail Held, Certificate; Lyndsy Hunt, Certificate; Jackline Maldonado, Certificate; Yesica Martinez Montes de Oca, Certificates; Wilson Nino Pardo, Associate in Applied Science; Garrett Porter, Associate in Arts; Davina Schisler, Certificate; Chandler Smith, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science; Jennifer Smith, Associate in Applied Science; Nicole Thomas, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science; Jaydah Timms, Certificate. 

Findlay

Maria Reinhart, Certificate; Gage Sattler, Associate in Applied Science; Mercedes Tolliver, Associate in Applied Science.

Greenup

Jeri Hernandez, Certificate; Alex Manuel, three Certificates and Associate in Applied Science; Jessica Silverman, Certificate; Brooklyn Trail, Certificate.

Hammond

Erin Davis, Certificate.

Humboldt

Shania Alexander, Certificate

Marshall

Shelbie Kile, Associate in Arts; Keisha Sweitzer, Associate in Liberal Studies; Amanda Walters, Certificate.

Martinsville

Robin Beasley, Associate in Arts; Joanna Carver, Certificate 

Mattoon

Amber Aleshire, Certificate; Jessica Archibald, Certificate; David Arthur, Certificate; Barbara Barquin, Certificate; Joseph Beadles, Associate in Arts; Airelle Beasley, Certificate; Leanne Beck, Certificate; Yong Hyun Cho, Associate in Arts; Kaitlyn Cooper, Certificate; Rhealiza Dhermy, Certificate; Amaya Eubanks, Associate in Arts; Chance Flach, Associate in Arts; Amber French, Certificate; Maddisen Good, Certificate; LaJewel Harbin, Certificate; Madeline Horath, Certificate; Nicole Katz, Associate in Arts; Anabel Kirby, Certificate; Kimberly Krebs, Certificate; Roxanne Lilly, Certificate; Lauren McCain, Certificate; Maria Miller, Certificate; Breanna Moore, Certificate; Christopher Nichols, Certificate; Jared Pate, Certificate; Alyssa Pilcher, Certificate; Connie Poorman, four Certificates and Associate in Applied Science; Lilianna Prior, Certificate; Kiara Reynolds, Certificate; Eddie Ruiz, Associate in Applied Science; Carmen Simshauser-Brown, Certificate; Claudia Smith, Certificate; Danielle Stephens, Certificate; Caleb Stewart, Certificate; Virginia Tipton, Certificate; Virginia Tipton, Associate in Applied Science; Taneesha Waggoner, Certificate; Morgan Warren, Certificate;Kiara Williams, Certificate; James Wood, Associate in Arts; Shawna Worthey, Certificate; Emme Snider, Certificate. 

Neoga

Blair Banning, Certificate; Alivia Minnich, Certificate; Ashley Neece, Certificate; Halle Ramert, Certificate; Bridgette Roderick, Certificate; Erika Roderick, Certificate; Tiffany Roderick, Certificate; Kolby Vaughn, Associate in Arts; Andrea Wendt, Certificate.

Oakland

Trisha Drake, Certificate; Alexis Kiser, Associate in Arts.

Paris

Susannah Baptista, Associate in Arts; Morgan Knight Paris Associate in Applied Science, two Certificates; Sean Lientz, Associate in Applied Science; Dallas Point, Certificate; Jesse Randolph, Certificate; Sasha Robinson, Certificate;  Zoie Rogers, Certificate; Hannah Sharp, Certificate; Nicole Sunkel, Certificate; Braden Taylor, Certificate; Braden Taylor, Associate in Applied Science; Erica Whitington, Certificate. 

Shelbyville

Amy Brown, Certificate; Cortney Daneka, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science; Marti Edwards, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science; Robert Freeman, Associate in Applied Science; Nathan Koonce, Associate in Liberal Studies; Kallie Sarver, Certificate; Whitney Thompson, Certificate; Makayla Wallis, Certificate, Associate in Applied Science.

Sigel

Amanda Brown, Certificate.

Stewardson

Nemanja Tanaskovic, Associate in Arts; Lexi Vonderheide, Associate in Applied Science.

Strasburg

Tanner Clark, Associate in Science and Associate In Engineering Science.

Sullivan

Jordan Bassett, Associate in Arts; Bryce Farris, Associate in Applied Science; Cassandra Freese, Certificate; Tate Fultz, Associate in Arts;  Coral Isaacs, Certificate; Mikki Pedigo, Associate in Liberal Studies; Amy Stiner, Certificate; Tanner Tarr, Associate in Arts; Bailey Turnbaugh, Associate in Arts;  Madison Wall, Certificate.

Toledo

Jade Hutchcraft, Certificate; Logan Smith, Associate in Arts.

Trilla

Laura Bolsen, Certificate.

Tuscola

Danielle White, Certificate.

Westfield

Denver Fidler-Biggs, Certificate; Whitney Hupp, Certificate.

Windsor

Simon Carr, Associate in Applied Science; Shelby Lawrence, Certificate; Gage Sattler, Certificate.

