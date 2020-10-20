2020 Lake Land College summer graduates announced

MATTOON — Lake Land College is pleased to announce the students who graduated following completion of the summer 2020 semester. The 2020 graduates are:
Altamont
Cierra Kesterson, Associate in Arts; Caden Miller, Associate in Arts; Allyson Ruckman, Certificate; Ashley Tappendorf, Associate in Liberal Studies.
Arcola
Beth Beachy, Certificate; Kaylyn Trejo, Certificate.
Arthur
Eusebio Briseno, Certificate; Jackie Carter, Certificate
Ashmore
Kelsey Crone, Certificate; Maiya Eskew, Associate in Arts; Kari Moore, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science.
Atwood
Lillian Messmore, Certificate; Joshua Sausman, Certificate; Joshua Sausman, Associate in Applied Science.
Bethany
Caroline Canada, Certificate; April Decesaro, Certificate; Jessica Gill, Certificate; Kathryn Jeffers, Certificate; Hope Ruppert, Associate in Arts; Hope Ruppert, Associate in Liberal Studies.
Charleston
Nick Agan, Associate in Applied Science; Abisola Akinruli, Certificate; Kayla Baker, Certificate; Kayla Baker, Associate in Applied Science; Nichole Bassemier, Certificate; Dayse Brenes Villela, Certificate; Tamar Brookins, Certificate; Hanna Drake-Paul, Associate in Arts; Maria Gallardo, Certificate; Clinton Getter, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science; Brady Hansen, Certificate; Abigail Held, Certificate; Lyndsy Hunt, Certificate; Jackline Maldonado, Certificate; Yesica Martinez Montes de Oca, Certificates; Wilson Nino Pardo, Associate in Applied Science; Garrett Porter, Associate in Arts; Davina Schisler, Certificate; Chandler Smith, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science; Jennifer Smith, Associate in Applied Science; Nicole Thomas, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science; Jaydah Timms, Certificate.
Findlay
Maria Reinhart, Certificate; Gage Sattler, Associate in Applied Science; Mercedes Tolliver, Associate in Applied Science.
Greenup
Jeri Hernandez, Certificate; Alex Manuel, three Certificates and Associate in Applied Science; Jessica Silverman, Certificate; Brooklyn Trail, Certificate.
Hammond
Erin Davis, Certificate.
Humboldt
Shania Alexander, Certificate
Marshall
Shelbie Kile, Associate in Arts; Keisha Sweitzer, Associate in Liberal Studies; Amanda Walters, Certificate.
Martinsville
Robin Beasley, Associate in Arts; Joanna Carver, Certificate
Mattoon
Amber Aleshire, Certificate; Jessica Archibald, Certificate; David Arthur, Certificate; Barbara Barquin, Certificate; Joseph Beadles, Associate in Arts; Airelle Beasley, Certificate; Leanne Beck, Certificate; Yong Hyun Cho, Associate in Arts; Kaitlyn Cooper, Certificate; Rhealiza Dhermy, Certificate; Amaya Eubanks, Associate in Arts; Chance Flach, Associate in Arts; Amber French, Certificate; Maddisen Good, Certificate; LaJewel Harbin, Certificate; Madeline Horath, Certificate; Nicole Katz, Associate in Arts; Anabel Kirby, Certificate; Kimberly Krebs, Certificate; Roxanne Lilly, Certificate; Lauren McCain, Certificate; Maria Miller, Certificate; Breanna Moore, Certificate; Christopher Nichols, Certificate; Jared Pate, Certificate; Alyssa Pilcher, Certificate; Connie Poorman, four Certificates and Associate in Applied Science; Lilianna Prior, Certificate; Kiara Reynolds, Certificate; Eddie Ruiz, Associate in Applied Science; Carmen Simshauser-Brown, Certificate; Claudia Smith, Certificate; Danielle Stephens, Certificate; Caleb Stewart, Certificate; Virginia Tipton, Certificate; Virginia Tipton, Associate in Applied Science; Taneesha Waggoner, Certificate; Morgan Warren, Certificate;Kiara Williams, Certificate; James Wood, Associate in Arts; Shawna Worthey, Certificate; Emme Snider, Certificate.
Neoga
Blair Banning, Certificate; Alivia Minnich, Certificate; Ashley Neece, Certificate; Halle Ramert, Certificate; Bridgette Roderick, Certificate; Erika Roderick, Certificate; Tiffany Roderick, Certificate; Kolby Vaughn, Associate in Arts; Andrea Wendt, Certificate.
Oakland
Trisha Drake, Certificate; Alexis Kiser, Associate in Arts.
Paris
Susannah Baptista, Associate in Arts; Morgan Knight Paris Associate in Applied Science, two Certificates; Sean Lientz, Associate in Applied Science; Dallas Point, Certificate; Jesse Randolph, Certificate; Sasha Robinson, Certificate; Zoie Rogers, Certificate; Hannah Sharp, Certificate; Nicole Sunkel, Certificate; Braden Taylor, Certificate; Braden Taylor, Associate in Applied Science; Erica Whitington, Certificate.
Shelbyville
Amy Brown, Certificate; Cortney Daneka, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science; Marti Edwards, Certificate and Associate in Applied Science; Robert Freeman, Associate in Applied Science; Nathan Koonce, Associate in Liberal Studies; Kallie Sarver, Certificate; Whitney Thompson, Certificate; Makayla Wallis, Certificate, Associate in Applied Science.
Sigel
Amanda Brown, Certificate.
Stewardson
Nemanja Tanaskovic, Associate in Arts; Lexi Vonderheide, Associate in Applied Science.
Strasburg
Tanner Clark, Associate in Science and Associate In Engineering Science.
Sullivan
Jordan Bassett, Associate in Arts; Bryce Farris, Associate in Applied Science; Cassandra Freese, Certificate; Tate Fultz, Associate in Arts; Coral Isaacs, Certificate; Mikki Pedigo, Associate in Liberal Studies; Amy Stiner, Certificate; Tanner Tarr, Associate in Arts; Bailey Turnbaugh, Associate in Arts; Madison Wall, Certificate.
Toledo
Jade Hutchcraft, Certificate; Logan Smith, Associate in Arts.
Trilla
Laura Bolsen, Certificate.
Tuscola
Danielle White, Certificate.
Westfield
Denver Fidler-Biggs, Certificate; Whitney Hupp, Certificate.
Windsor
Simon Carr, Associate in Applied Science; Shelby Lawrence, Certificate; Gage Sattler, Certificate.
