MATTOON — The 2021 Project Graduation drawing to support Mattoon High School’s supervised substance-free celebration for graduating seniors will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at in the parking lot of KC Summers in Mattoon.

Breakfast and Big Al’s shakeups will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. with the drawing at 10 a.m. for prizes and car. Tickets are available now until the day of the drawing. Contact Lori Croft at 217-246-1041.