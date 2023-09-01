MATTOON — Spring 2023 high school graduates Jack Kelly and Nathan Stamps already have a good start in their trade careers as they prepare to mark their first Labor Day in the workforce.

Kelly, of Tuscola, has been accepted into the Local 149 Plumbers & Pipe-fitters Commercial Construction Apprenticeship Program as a first-year apprentice. Stamps, of Mattoon, has accepted a full-time position as a welder for EVAPCO Midwest in Greenup.

Both men credit their studies at the Mattoon school district's LIFT regional high school vocational training center, which opened in 2022-2023, for their quick employment in the trades after graduation.

Kelly said he completed his time at LIFT and its manufacturing, architecture, and construction program, where he focused on electrical training, with National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) certification.

"That is good physical proof of the work and effort I put in," Kelly said, adding that he has already been applying his electrical safety and general knowledge lessons to working with air conditioning systems on the job.

Stamps, who enrolled in the same LIFT program but with a carpentry focus, said his NCCER and his OSHA 10 shop safety certifications also have been good resources on his skills resume.

Regarding his welding job, Stamps said his certifications showed his employers at EVAPCO that he can work with heavy machinery and keep a safe environment around him in a workplace.

"It's one of the leading reasons I got the job I have now," Stamps said, noting that he is already the safety representative for his plant's welding department at age 18. "I have all of this because LIFT gave me the credentials and opportunity."

The Mattoon school district opened LIFT (Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow) in fall 2022 in a former seven-level office building at 121 S. 17th St. downtown.

LIFT provides vocational training for Mattoon juniors and seniors, plus tuition-based options for those grades from other area school districts. It also offers childcare, communications, culinary arts, HVAC/green energy/robotics, information technology, and leadership training programs.

Stamps, who previously had taken building trades classes at Mattoon High School, said he was not sure what to expect when he enrolled in LIFT's inaugural session during his senior year.

"Going in, it was a new program," Stamps said. "Nobody knew what it was going to be like."

Stamps said he was reassured to know that the construction and maintenance facilitator at LIFT is Chris Brown, who also had been his teacher at the high school. He said Brown encourages his students to do their best and, if they fail, to try again until they succeed.

With Brown as an instructor at LIFT, Stamps said he learned about double checking his safety harness, measuring project area boundaries, building floor and wall systems with studs, and more.

"I am very proud to be part of the first year they did this," Stamps said, adding that his studies at LIFT saved him money on going to trade school. Stamps said he now plans to build a career at EVAPCO and pursue continuing education opportunities that his employer offers.

Kelly, who is already planning a long-term career in trades like his extended family, said he appreciated that the commute from Tuscola to Mattoon was not out of the way for him, adding that it was closer than vocational training programs in Champaign.

"The atmosphere was great (at LIFT). I learned a lot from Mr. Brown. He is a great teacher," Kelly said. "I loved it. I'm so glad I did it. I really hope it stays around and gets even more popular."

