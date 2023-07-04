MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the 2023 recipients of the Daisy H. Mason Scholarship. Scholarships of $70,250 have been awarded to 61 graduates of Mattoon High School.

Recipients include: Sadie Armstrong, Madison Barnes, Zoe Barton, Canyn Borntrager, Austin Boyer, Ivy Brannin, Matthew Carpenter, Nathan Carpenter, Daniel Carpenter, Abigail Carter, Liliana Carter, Andrew Coffey, Quincy Collings, Rease Daniels, Emma Davis, Kiersten East, Kyah Eastin, Ty Eastin, Paige Farmer, Mitchell Gergeni, Peyton Gill, Berit Haldorsen, Callan Haldorsen, Rylee Hawkins, Ashlee Higginbotham, Aubrie Hout, Nate Huddleston, Chase Lane, Cadance McDaniel, Holly McReynolds, Leo Meyer, Ian Pearcy, Luke Perry, Ethan Pope, Blaine Powers, Colton Probst, Chloe Pruitt, Joshua Ramage, Jacob Ramage, Morgan Rankin, Katielyn Rebollo, Sophia Rhine, Kaiden Rice, Makayla Richey, Avery Risinger, Tinley Risinger, Waylon Schultz, Madeline Sharp, Elaina Short, Jason Skocy, Isabella Smith, Payton Smith, Alexandra Smith, DeAnna Tell, Kiera Thomas, Alexander Weinstock, Zachary Wetzel, Ava Willingham, Laney Wright, Quentin Wright.

The Daisy H. Mason Scholarship is made possible by the generous gift of farm ground from John and Daisy Mason of Mattoon. It supports current seniors and graduates of Mattoon High School.

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 200 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.