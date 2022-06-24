$3.5 million bond referendum for Neoga school repairs on ballot

NEOGA — Tuesday's primary election ballot includes a referendum asking voters whether the Neoga school district should issue $3.5 million in bonds for building repairs and student facility upgrades.

The referendum, which will be on the ballot in portions of Cumberland, Coles and Shelby counties that are part of the Neoga school district, reports that the needed capital improvements include roof and ﬂoor repair and replacement, building tuckpointing and waterprooﬁng, and renovating and equipping science classrooms and library facilities.

Superintendent Bill Fritcher said the district’s existing bonds from a previous issue will be repaid in fiscal year 2024, leaving room in the district's budget for a new bond issue with no tax increase or possibly a tax rate decrease. The district reported that the annual payment of $275,000 on the new bonds will be less the annual payment on the current bonds of $319,314-$329,371 per year.

"That's been a primary concern of the board members to make sure we have less of a bond payment that we currently have," said Fritcher, who is scheduled to retire on Thursday. The incoming superintendent is Kevin Haarman, currently principal of Neoga Junior-Senior High School.

Fritcher projected that the district's share of the property tax bill for a $150,000 home, for example, will decrease by $28-$30 per year when the existing bonds are repaid and if the referendum passes. He noted that the Neoga school district is subject to a local Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL) which caps the district’s ability to levy for bond payments without referendum approval.

The district reported that the needed improvements at Neoga Elementary School consist of replacing the 20-year-old roof, $1.35 million, and various wall and masonry repairs, $500,000;

At Neoga Junior-Senior High School, which was built in 1978, the plan includes tuckpointing, $830,000; remodeling the the library, $155,000; and remodeling its science rooms, $660,000.

Fritcher said district has started $100,000 in masonry repairs at junior-senior high school building with the help of state matching grant funding. He said the remodeling of the science rooms there will replace lab tables and cabinets that date back to 1978, as well as water lines that run across the ceilings.

In addition, the project includes new flooring and related asbestos abatement work in the classrooms, corridors, cafeteria and storage areas totaling $295,000.

The entire project will total $4.66 million after architect fees, bond insurance costs, and contingency costs are factored.

Fritcher said the district would supplement the $3.5 million from the bond issue with $867,227 in federal American Rescue Plan funding and $300,000 in city of Neoga tax increment financing district funding for the capital improvement project.

The primary election ballot in various sections of Coles County also includes a $30.6 million bond referendum for capital improvements at the Arthur, Lovington and Atwood-Hammond grade school buildings and the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School.

There will also be a $25 million bond referendum for an addition and other capital improvements at Sullivan High School, and the demolition of the existing Sullivan Middle School building.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

