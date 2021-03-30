3 running for one seat on Charleston school board

“There doesn’t seem to be a bridge between the parents and the board,” he said.

He said his concern was how the board communicated the decision, adding that he heard some other parents say the same.

Wright acknowledged that the timing “wasn’t ideal” but there were difficulties handling online instruction and dealing with other issues for some students.

He also said he has concerns about what he called state-mandated curriculum changes, though he declined to elaborate or specify what mandates concern him.

“Any curriculum changes should be a concern,” he said.

Wright also said most people with whom he’s talked said they’ve never spoken with a school board member. It should be “an active position” and a board member should work to know what constituents are thinking, he said.

Matt Titus

Titus is a substitute teacher in the Mattoon school district. But he said he hasn’t any teaching assignments since the pandemic started and he now works at a restaurant.