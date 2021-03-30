3 running for one seat on Charleston school board

CHARLESTON — Past and future effects of the coronavirus pandemic are on the minds of the three candidates who are squaring off for a seat on the Charleston school board.
Current board member Matt Titus is seeking re-election to the seat also being sought by Drew Pounds and Brandon Wright.
The seat is one of those on the board that must be filled by a resident of the part of the Charleston school district that’s roughly equal to the city limits.
Also on the April 6 ballot are two seats representing the rest of the district, but current board members Jason Coe and Eva Ritchey are the only candidates for those seats.
Drew Pounds
Pounds works as supervisor for Ameren Illinois and his volunteer activities include the board of the Charleston Junior Football League.
“As large as we are, we should have the best opportunities for the kids,” he said.
Pounds mentioned wanting to address any issue that might come with the return of full-time, in-person student attendance that’s now limited with the pandemic.
However, he said he has other areas he wants to address that led him to decide to run for the board before the pandemic hit last year.
Pounds said his biggest concern is maintaining programs, especially those for at-risk students, and he wants to ensure students have access to updated instructional materials.
Despite the downside of the pandemic, “it worked out for us” that students received laptop computers to use with remote learning, he said.
He also noted that the upcoming board term will see the retirement of district Superintendent Todd Vilardo and the need for board to hire his replacement.
Brandon Wright
Wright is the manager of R&W Logistics Inc., a trucking company his family owns, and is also pastor of the Charleston and Mattoon locations of the Family Worship Center.
He cited his management experience and his understanding of “what it feels like to live within a budget.”
Wright spoke to the board during its meeting in September, urging a reopening of school after the year started with remote learning only because of COVID-19 case rates at the time.
“There doesn’t seem to be a bridge between the parents and the board,” he said.
He said his concern was how the board communicated the decision, adding that he heard some other parents say the same.
Wright acknowledged that the timing “wasn’t ideal” but there were difficulties handling online instruction and dealing with other issues for some students.
He also said he has concerns about what he called state-mandated curriculum changes, though he declined to elaborate or specify what mandates concern him.
“Any curriculum changes should be a concern,” he said.
Wright also said most people with whom he’s talked said they’ve never spoken with a school board member. It should be “an active position” and a board member should work to know what constituents are thinking, he said.
Matt Titus
Titus is a substitute teacher in the Mattoon school district. But he said he hasn’t any teaching assignments since the pandemic started and he now works at a restaurant.
He was also a substitute teacher in Charleston before he was elected to the board. He said that and his education degree from Eastern Illinois University give him some knowledge of the issues teachers face.
Titus said he decided to first run for the board four years ago after leading a committee that worked to pass a referendum in 2016 to implement the school facilities sales tax in Coles County.
The district has “made good progress” on use of the sales tax revenue, he said, using it to pay for several repair and improvement projects.
He said he’s “particularly proud” of the work the district’s done in those areas. It’s now ready to move on to work that will help more with curriculum, he said.
As examples, he noted recent improvements to the science labs at Charleston High School and the planned renovation of Swickard Auditorium at CHS.
Titus said he not only wants to help see the district through the pandemic but also help with “post pandemic” issues.
“We saw a lot of deep inequities exposed because of the pandemic,” he said.
There will be the need to cover learning loss but also address how school closings affected students’ lack of access to social services, he said.
The experience means the district now has the information to look into those areas, he added.
He said the decision to start the school year with remote learning only was “the right one.” School and health experts advised that route and “what they told us to do, we did,” Titus said.