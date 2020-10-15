30 Decatur teachers reprimanded for not following remote learning grading guidelines

“Ultimately, if we do not get this right, we are just passing the buck,” Dase said, adding later, “Is it harder during virtual learning, yes, but at the end of the day we cannot shift down and take a backseat. These are our kids' lives we're talking about and they still have to get this instruction and we need all hands on deck.”

MacArthur High School student Daniel Flores on Tuesday also brought up concerns.

“The workload is immense compared to going in person,” said Flores, who is a student ambassador to the board. “It's doable, but students have to devote most of their day to it.”

Last school year, the state relaxed certain requirements as schools shifted to remote learning. That did not happen this year.

Andrew Matthews, representative of the Illinois Education Association, said 30 educators so far have been issued reprimands for failing to follow new grading guidelines, that classes are larger than the DEA contract calls for and that teachers are being held accountable for students who are not engaging in remote learning.