$358,505 to be spent on new Charleston playgrounds. Here's where.

CHARLESTON — The Charleston School District has finalized plans to fund new playground equipment for Ashmore, Carl Sandburg, Mark Twain and Jefferson elementary schools.

The funds are one of the several items in the district’s tentative budget, which was approved during the board meeting on Wednesday evening.

“This is a big deal because we want children outside as much as possible,” said Charleston Superintendent Todd Vilardo. “We want them to have breaks from masking. Not only that, but it's just healthy for them to be out in the fresh air.”

The district plans to spend $358,505 on the equipment for the four schools. This includes installation, but it does not include the removal of the equipment, which is yet to be determined.

The goal is to modernize the equipment, said Vilardo.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of the equipment is several years old, including Mark Twain’s equipment, which contains equipment from 1997.

“It is not necessarily age-appropriate,” said Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett about Mark Twain Elementary School’s playground.

The goal of fixing drainage is to solve the problem of mulch being washed away from rain at Carl Sandburg elementary.

“The initial cost Carl Sandburg’s is the most expensive because it's the largest playground that we have,” said Burgett. “We have more students on that school on the playground equipment than any other.”

The projects should take about a week for each school, said Burgett. The playground area will be closed-off to students during installation and the playground equipment must sit in-place for 72 hours before children can play on it.

The overall budget is now being sent to the state, where it will be reviewed and finalized.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0