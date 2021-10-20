4 Central Illinois school districts defendants in COVID lawsuit

CARLINVILLE — Greenville-based attorney Thomas DeVore has filed another lawsuit against COVID mitigation measures in the state, this time including hundreds of parents as plaintiffs and almost 150 school districts as defendants.

The case, filed in the 7th Circuit Court in Macoupin County, also includes the Illinois State Board of Education, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

DeVore gained prominence last year when he represented state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, in his lawsuit against Pritzker.

Mattoon Community Unit School District No. 2, El Paso-Gridley Community Unit School District No. 11, Prairie Central Community Unit School District No. 8 and Eureka Community Unit School District No. 140 are included as defendants.

The plaintiffs include seven parents from Mattoon, 14 parents from El Paso-Gridley, five parents from Prairie Central and 13 parents from Eureka, which includes some couples.

The complaint asks for the plaintiffs to be considered a class to represent all parents or legal guardians in their school districts. It includes five counts, with two specific to a single district. The other three counts say districts cannot exclude students as close contacts without a quarantine order or modified quarantine order and cannot require masks without a quarantine order.

