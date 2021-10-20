4 Central Illinois school districts defendants in COVID lawsuit

DeVore gained prominence last year when he represented state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, in his lawsuit against Pritzker.
Mattoon Community Unit School District No. 2, El Paso-Gridley Community Unit School District No. 11, Prairie Central Community Unit School District No. 8 and Eureka Community Unit School District No. 140 are included as defendants.
The plaintiffs include seven parents from Mattoon, 14 parents from El Paso-Gridley, five parents from Prairie Central and 13 parents from Eureka, which includes some couples.
The complaint asks for the plaintiffs to be considered a class to represent all parents or legal guardians in their school districts. It includes five counts, with two specific to a single district. The other three counts say districts cannot exclude students as close contacts without a quarantine order or modified quarantine order and cannot require masks without a quarantine order.
Rep. Darren Bailey, left, R-Xenia, and his attorney, Thomas DeVore, speak to reporters on July 2, 2020, outside the Clay County Courthouse in Louisville. DeVore is now representing a group that includes hundreds of parents across almost 150 school districts in the state in a new lawsuit against COVID mitigation measures.