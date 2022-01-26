7 facts about Eastern's Old Main

The iconic Old Main has been a dominant part of the Eastern Illinois University skyline for more than 120 years.

Technically the Livingston C. Lord Administration Building since 1956, the landmark Gothic Revival structure is made of Indiana Bedford limestone and covers nearly an acre.

1896

Year Old Main started being built, with work finishing in 1899. More than 100 windows are on the northern façade of the building, which originally housed all of the school offices and classrooms, as well as a gym, library and assembly hall.

122

Height of tower, in feet.

5

Medieval-style campus buildings built under the administration of Gov. John P. Altgeld, including the Eastern one. The governor from 1893 until 1897 discussed his vision for the buildings during a speech to state lawmakers. The others are at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, Illinois State University and Northern Illinois University.

4

Turrets that top tower. The architect of Old Main was George H. Miller, of Bloomington, who also designed the "castle" at ISU.

10

Years that Old Main functioned as the school's only building, until Pemberton Hall was finished.

3

Gothic arches supported by granite columns at the main entrance.

1981

Year the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0