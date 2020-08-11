8 facts about Eastern Illinois University

The year 2020 is the 125th anniversary of the Illinois Legislature establishing Eastern Illinois University.
148
The Senate bill that Gov. John Altgeld signed on May 22, 1895, creating the "Eastern Illinois State Normal School," which initially specialized in teaching degrees. The school later became Eastern Illinois State Teachers College and Eastern Illinois State College as programs were added.
40
Acres of original campus. Charleston beat out Olney, Mattoon, Danville, Tuscola, Pana and Shelbyville, among others.
86,000
Amount of contract awarded to the Chicago firm of Angus and Gindele to build the Normal School Building, the Gothic revival structure that became known as Old Main. An estimated 15,000 attended a ceremony to dedicate the cornerstone on May 27, 1896. It is now the Livingston C. Lord Administration Building, to honor the first school president.
5
Old Main is one of five "Altgeld's castles," named after the governor who lobbied for stately buildings on Illinois campuses. The Altgeld Halls at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and the John W. Cook Hall at Illinois State University also are in the style.
18
Faculty in 1899, with a student body of 126. By 1973, there were about 600 faculty and more than 8,000 students.
7,415
Enrollment today, including 51 undergraduate degree programs, 32 graduate degree programs and 10 post-baccalaureate certificate programs.
6
Indoor basketball/volleyball courts in the Student Recreation Center.
115,000
EIU alumni, from NFL quarterback Tony Romo to actors Burl Ives, Jerry Van Dyke, Joan Allen and John Malkovich to Illinois and National Teacher of the Year Joe Fatheree, among many more.
Source: Coles County Legal History Project
