8 facts about Eastern Illinois University

The year 2020 is the 125th anniversary of the Illinois Legislature establishing Eastern Illinois University.

Here's a look at key data for the school ...

148

The Senate bill that Gov. John Altgeld signed on May 22, 1895, creating the "Eastern Illinois State Normal School," which initially specialized in teaching degrees. The school later became Eastern Illinois State Teachers College and Eastern Illinois State College as programs were added.

40

Acres of original campus. Charleston beat out Olney, Mattoon, Danville, Tuscola, Pana and Shelbyville, among others.

86,000

Amount of contract awarded to the Chicago firm of Angus and Gindele to build the Normal School Building, the Gothic revival structure that became known as Old Main. An estimated 15,000 attended a ceremony to dedicate the cornerstone on May 27, 1896. It is now the Livingston C. Lord Administration Building, to honor the first school president.

5