Administration changes at Martinsville Schools announced

MARTINSVILLE — The new school year has brought some changes at Martinsville schools.

Paul Higginbotham has returned to his hometown to assume the role of the junior high and high school principal. Higginbotham began his educational career at Martinsville High School after becoming a teacher just four years after he graduated from Martinsville High School in 1990. He spent the past 26 years in Lawrenceville, with 15 years of experience in administration.

Sheri Cooper has moved from the classroom to the administrative leader at Martinsville Elementary. A graduate of Martinsville High School, she has spent 18 years there as an aide, classroom teacher, and is now excited to become the principal. She has also helped coach and direct musicals for the district and has been a member of the School Improvement Team and union vice-president as well.

Victoria Norton has moved into a district role as the newly named grant activities and student and staff success coordinator, working with the entire district staff and student body pre-k through 12th grade. She is a 1990 graduate of Eastern Illinois University and began her teaching career in Paris before coming to Martinsville full time in 1993.