Adult creative writing group launches at Effingham Public Library

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will launch its adult creative writing group, Storycrafters, Saturday, on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Programming Coordinator Matt Hopkins shared: “Storycrafters is a group focused on gathering adult creative writers together (those 18 or older) so that we can support one another toward writing the great stories we all want to tell."

Registration is required for this free event.

The creative writing session will include working through a writing prompt, sharing work with the group and receiving feedback.

Storycrafters is designed to tackle the challenges of: organizing ideas, structuring plot, developing believable characters, creating convincing dialogue, becoming a descriptive writer, and in general improving skills as a creative writer.

Writers of all genres of fiction are welcome, including those who are working on poetry, memoirs, and journaling.

Go to effinghamlibrary.org to register or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 for more

